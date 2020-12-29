FYJC admissions special round cut-off list declared

For this year’s Class 11 admission process, a total of 72,820 students are eligible for the first round of admission in 304 colleges of Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad area. (HT PHOTO)

The first special round of the First Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions is underway and on Monday, the junior college allotment list for admissions was displayed and cut-off list of colleges was declared. In this first special round, for the 52,577 available seats, 20,347 applicants were present and 17,722 students were allotted colleges.

The remaining 2,625 students who had applied for admission in this round couldn’t match the cut-off list of colleges with their given college preference and marks. Of the 17,722 students who were allotted colleges, 12,306 were given college of their first preference, 2,505 students were given college of their second preference and 1,170 students were given college of their third preference.

For this year’s Class 11 admission process, a total of 72,820 students are eligible for the first round of admission in 304 colleges of Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad area. Due to the interim stay given by the Supreme Court (SC) on the implementation of the quota for the Maratha community in jobs and education, the state education department had stopped the admission process. However, it resumed on November 26.

Earlier in the three regular rounds, of the total 1,07,030 seats in Pune region, 45,284 students completed the admission process and 61,746 seats are still vacant. From December 20, the special round-I admission process started which was postponed after the Maratha community students were declared as socially and educationally backward class (SEBC) by the state government and were allowed to avail the benefits of the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) on December 24.

“On Monday at 5pm, junior college allotment list for special round admissions was displayed online. Accordingly, cut-off list for special admission round will be displayed and SMS will be sent to students. From December 29 to 31 (6pm), students need to confirm their admission to the allotted colleges. Admission confirmation, rejection or cancellation needs to be done by the student login. In view Covid-19 pandemic situation, junior colleges should collect their admission fee only through digital payment modes, like payment gateway, bank transfer (NEFT/RTGS/IMPS/UPI), any e-wallets approved by the government of India or Reserve Bank of India,” said Dattatray Jagtap, director of secondary and higher secondary education department.