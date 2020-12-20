FYJC centralised admission special round schedule declared

The detailed schedule of the special round of the first year junior college (FYJC) Class 11 admissions for Pune region was declared on Saturday by the deputy director of education (DYDE), Pune. Earlier in the three regular rounds, of the total intake of 1,07,030 seats in Pune region, 45,671 students completed the admission process and 61,359 seats are still vacant.

Due to the interim stay given by the Supreme Court (SC) on the implementation of the quota for the Maratha community in jobs and education, the state education department had stopped the admission process for Class 11 (FYJC) since September 9 and it resumed on November 26.

As per the new schedule of the special round, on December 20 at 10am, the vacancy list for admission in the special round will be displayed online, including quota seats surrendered by junior colleges. On December 22 till 5pm, the application form (Part-1) edit and choice filling or updating of option form (Part-2) for special round will be available online.

“All students who were restricted in the previous rounds are now allowed to participate in this special round to process their admission. Every student must give his/her consent to participate in this special round. And then students need to check if option form is locked or not,” said Dattatray Jagtap, director of secondary and higher secondary education department.

On December 24 at 11am, junior college allotment list for special round admissions will be displayed online. Accordingly display of cut-off list for special admission round will be done and SMS will be sent to students. “Then from December 24 at 11am to December 26 at 6pm, students need to confirm their admission in the allotted colleges. Admission confirmation, rejection or cancellation needs to be done by student login. In view of the Covid-19 pandemic situation, junior colleges should collect their admission fees only through digital payment modes, like payment gateway, bank transfer (NEFT/RTGS/IMPS/UPI), any e-wallets approved by the government of India or Reserve Bank of India to contain the spreading of coronavirus,” added Jagtap.

Finally on December 27, the vacancy list after completion of this special round will be displayed online.

Important dates

December 20 – Special round updated merit list will be declared

December 20 to 22 – Application form (Part-1) edit and choice filling or updating of option form (Part-2) for special round will start

December 24 – Display of Junior college allotment list for special round admissions and cut-off list for admission

December 24 to 26 – Students need to confirm their admission in the allotted junior college

December 27 - Vacancy list after completion of special round will be declared