Gaps in 39 crash barriers on e-way; free-for-all major cause of accidents

Near Ozarde village, a two-wheeler can be seen entering the expressway. MSRDC had assured the police that the punctures will be repaired at the earliest. (HT PHOTO)

The highway police have identified at least 39 crash barrier punctures (gaps) on both sides of the Pune-Mumbai expressway, where stray animals and motorists were found intruding, leading to mishaps.

According to highway police, 24 crash barrier punctures have been identified on Mumbai to Pune lane of the high-speed corridor while 15 crash barriers were found punctured from Pune to Mumbai lane of the highway.

The highway police under the superintendent of police Sanjay Jadhav has submitted a report to the state government stating that some villagers had broken the security fencing at different places to reach to the highway, where only four-wheelers are allowed as per guidelines.

The breaches were facilitating the movement of cattle, buffaloes, human being and two-wheeler riders and possibilities of fatal accidents cannot be ruled out, the report stated.

In 2019, between January and October, 56 fatal accidents claimed 65 lives on the expressway while this year during the same time span, 53 fatal accidents were reported in which 58 people lost their lives. While the total number of accidents is comparatively less than last year — in 2019, 255 accidents were reported from January to October and 121 accidents were reported in 2020 during the same period.

“We have conducted the inspection of the most vulnerable points on the expressway for the first time. These areas need to be repaired and necessary communication has been conveyed to the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) for action. These places might see accidents and I have personally inspected, visited and verified each of the spots on the expressway,” said Jadhav.

According to Jadhav, Wadgaon division of the highway police have communicated it to MSRDC to immediately carry out repairs of the said breaches to prevent future accidents, the highway police report states.

Similarly, the highway police have been carrying out regular programmes aiming at creating awareness about the road safety measures and dangers of breaching on the expressway.

The locals of the adjoining villages were summoned for the briefing programme on road safety taking place at regular intervals. The report further mentions that the MSRDC had assured the police that the punctures will be repaired at the earliest.

According to Rakesh Sonawane, executive engineer MSRDC, the punctures are closed from time to time. “Local villagers in order to save time carry out these breaches. We have tried to convince through dialogues about the dangers of trespassing on the highway. Even the local policemen have been urged to take strict action in these cases. While trying to explain the risks of punctures, the locals do pick up quarrels,” said Sonawane.

Independent researcher and activist Tanmay Pendse, whose brother and Marathi actor Akshay Pendse, and nephew died in an expressway accident in December 2012, said, “ Human behaviour has changed since the outbreak of Covid-19. Commuters have taken to wheels after a long time and stress levels have gone high. Now is the right time to pay attention to highway safety. Commuters are overspeeding and the median punctures are dangerous and can lead to more fatalities. MSRDC must take up the repair work at the earliest and make it safe for commuters,” he said.

Nine injured in two separate accidents on December 19

Nine persons were injured in two separate accidents on the Pune-Mumbai expressway and the old Pune-Mumbai highway on Saturday because of poor visibility.

In the first accident three passengers in a car were injured after it rammed into a truck ahead of it at the Bhor gate on the Pune-Mumbai expressway near Khopoli.

In the second accident, six persons travelling in amini bus were hurt after the bus lost control and toppled near Khopoli.