Governor treks to Shivneri fort to pay obeisance at Shivaji’s memorial

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 21:27 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Sunday trekked to the Shivneri Fort, the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji and paid his obeisance at the memorial of 17th century Maratha king. The governor (78) trekked to the fort in 50 minutes and returned to the base in 30 minutes.

“Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari today visited Shivneri Fort, the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and paid his obeisance at the memorial of Rajmata Jijau and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He paid his respects at the Shivai temple and offered his pranams to the cradle of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj,” said the governor office through series of tweets.

Acting district collector Ayush Prasad, who accompanied Koshyari, said that the governor climbed the fort less in less than one hour without any assistance.

Koshyari, who hails from the hilly state of Uttarakhand, was at the fort located in Junnar tehsil of Pune district for an hour. The governor is on a Pune tour since last week.



Every year, Maharashtra chief minister visits Shivneri fort on Shivaji’s birth anniversary often via a helicopter.

