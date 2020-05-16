Govt, private offices in Pune likely to open post May 18: Civic chief

Sections
Updated: May 16, 2020 20:11 IST

By Prachi Bari,

There will be more relaxations in non-containment areas post May 18, while at the same time the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will review containment zones, said Shekhar Gaikwad, PMC, municipal commissioner.

Gaikwad along with Rubal Agarwal, Pune’s additional municipal commissioner, visited the ‘command control war room’ located at the Smart City office on Sinhgad road. The real-time data at the control room helps PMC draw out an action plan with regards to the spread of the Covid -19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

“The relaxations could be expected in three sectors like the opening of private offices, functioning of government establishments at 100 per cent and opening of all types of trades. We will follow the guidelines issued by the Centre and state governments for adding additional relaxations,” said Gaikwad.

The PMC commissioner had identified 69 sites within the PMC limits to having more number of Covid-19 cases and had imposed stricter lockdown measures while in the other areas, they had relaxed the lockdown allowing the opening of shops and opening of roads. “We have on average visited 50,000 houses in the past two months, and visited 1.5 lakh, people, daily,” he added.



“With the festival season around, we will ensure that people from containment zones will receive the supply of essential items, food and medicines, with 3.1 per cent of the area being under strict lockdown,” said Gaikwad.

“The rate doubling of cases has increased to 13 days now while the death rate has dropped to 5.18 per cent, which is still more than the state and national average, but we are expecting a further drop in the next two weeks”, said Gaikwad.

