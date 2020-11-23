Govt will review Covid-19 situation for 8-10 days, then decide on lockdown: Ajit Pawar

Deputy chief minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar during the NCP meet in the city on Sunday. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday said that the state government will review the Covid-19 situation over the next eight-10 days and take a call regarding lockdown in Maharashtra, when responding to a question regarding imposition of the same in the state.

Pawar, while speaking to reporters in Pune, said that he is observing the relevant departments and getting updates about the Covid-19 situation in Maharashtra.

“I don’t want to make any statement regarding the lockdown as it will create panic among the common public. We will be reviewing the situation in the next 8-10 days and then, a decision regarding the lockdown in the state will be taken,” said Pawar, who was in Pune to campaign for Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) nominee Arun Lad, for the for graduate constituency poll.

The deputy chief minister also shared examples of Ahmedabad and other places where night curfew has been imposed along with Delhi where the coronavirus disease tally has spiked over the last few days.

In Maharashtra as well, the cases of fresh Covid-19 positive patients have been steadily rising post Diwali, when thousands of people came out on the streets in major cities for festive shopping.

Pawar said, “During Diwali there was a huge crowd at the marketplaces as if Covid-19 was under control. Now, there are speculations that a second wave of Covid-19 may occur.”

On schools being reopened in various parts of the state starting Monday, Pawar said that various steps are being taken to reopen schools.

“Government has made a lot of regulations with respect to restarting of schools, which includes different ways on maintaining safety and following sanitisation guidelines,” he said.