Grocery, gardens, salons closed... PMC chief signs lockdown order

The Pune municipal corporation’s (PMC) new commissioner, Vikram Kumar, has signed his first order after taking charge on Sunday, issuing Pune’s fresh lockdown orders.

Many of the earlier relaxations have been retracted and further new restrictions will be imposed in the city starting from midnight July 13. The lockdown will remain in place till July 23.

The order states that grocery stores, retail and wholesale stores will remain shut for the first five days, in phase one of the lockdown, from July 14 to July 18.

In phase two, only shops and wholesalers selling essential items will be allowed to remain open from July 19-23 between 8 am and 12 noon.

Online food delivery portals will not be allowed to function till July 23.

Wholesale and retail grocery, vegetable and fruit markets and loading areas will remain completely shut from July 14-18; and from July 19-23 will remain functional between 8 am and 12 noon.

Shops selling eggs and meats, including mutton, chicken and fish will remain closed till July 18 and then from July 19-23 will be allowed from 8 am to 12 noon.

E-commerce delivery will only be allowed from July 19 onwards.

Shut till July 23

Public and private playgrounds, and gardens, will remain completely shut and morning walks and evening walks will also not be allowed.

Lodges (except those used for the Vande Bharat mission), hotels, restaurants and bars, resorts, malls, and markets, will not be allowed to operate.

All beauty parlours, salons and spas will remain shut for this period.

Schools, colleges, educational institutes and tuitions will remain shut.

Usage of private two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers will not be allowed without prior permission, except for essential services, travel to railway stations or airports, or for medical emergencies.

Public transport and private bus services, trucks, tractors and all goods vehicles will not be allowed, except those providing essential services, including the PMC, police and medical services.

Construction work will only be allowed for those with in-situ labour.

All theatres, gyms, swimming pools, entertainment facilities and marriage halls will remain shut.

Those wedding halls which have been booked prior to the order can be allowed to function with only 20 persons in attendance. All private offices will remain shut.

No political, religious, entertainment or sports activities will be allowed. Religious places will remain shut.

In the green

Government offices will have to function with 10% staff. Petrol pumps will be operational from 9am to 2 pm everyday only for essential services. Newspaper printing and delivery has been allowed from 6 am to 9 am. Intercity and interdistrict supply chain for industries will remain unaffected. MIDC employees will have to obtain passes for travelling. IT companies have been allowed to operate with 15% staff. Nurses and helpers for senior citizens and the needy will be allowed to operate. Banks will function with minimum manpower.