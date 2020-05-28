Sections
Home / Pune News / Gultekadi Market Yard to reopen on Sunday after being shut for 50 days

Gultekadi Market Yard to reopen on Sunday after being shut for 50 days

Updated: May 28, 2020 19:31 IST

By Abhay Khairnar,

The wholesale fruit and vegetable market at Gultekdi will resume its operations on Sunday (May 31) after being shut for 50 days.

The Pune Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) administrator BJ Deshmukh said, “A joint meeting had been conducted between traders and all market-related stakeholders and it has been decided that the Market Yard will restart operations from May 31. APMC will ensure that all the necessary precautions are followed at the Market Yard.”

APMC had shut down Market Yard after Covid-19 (coronavirus) positive cases were reported from the area. However, sub-markets at Manjri and Pimpri were open for business to ensure smooth vegetable supply to the city.

“Number of vehicles entering the wholesale market will be limited and people from micro-containment zones will not be inside the Market Yard,” added Deshmukh.



Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and cooperative and marketing minister Balasaheb Patil had instructed the administration to restart the market so that farmers from rural areas can bring their produce to the market for sale to residents and maintain ample supply of fruits and vegetables in the city.

Traders union president Vilas Bhujbal said, “We will ensure that everyone follows necessary precautions when the Market Yard resumes operations. Everyone coming to the market will need to wear a mask and use sanitisers.”

