Handwara encounter: NDA pays homage to Maj Anuj Sood

A wreath laying ceremony was organised at the Hut of Remembrance at the National Defence Academy (NDA) in honour of Maj Anuj Sood, who died on May 2 during counter insurgency operations in Kashmir’s Handwara.

Lt Gen Asit Mistry, Commandant, NDA, on behalf of officers and the NDA fraternity paid homage to the fallen brave heart in the solemn ceremony.

Maj Anuj Sood was an alumnus of NDA, who had graduated as part of the 120th course in June 2011. He was a second generation army officer and was commissioned in 19th Battalion of the Brigade of the Guards. He was part of 21 Rashtriya Rifles in Kashmir during the operation.

Demonstrating unparalleled courage and exceptional devotion to duty while making the supreme sacrifice, Maj Anuj Sood has lived up to the motto of NDA ‘Service Before Self’. Today as his name gets etched in the four walls of sanctum sanctorum of the Hut of Remembrance, which will continue to inspire future generations of NDA cadets.

‘Hut of Remembrance’ at NDA is a sublime cenotaph that commemorates the sacrifice of ex-NDA officers of the armed forces who lay down their lives in line of duty.