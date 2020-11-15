Hearse meets with an accident; three dead, 12 injured in Mohol, Solapur

The ambulance which had travelled all night rammed into a container truck from behind on the Solapur-Pune highway. (HT PHOTO)

Three people died while 12 others were injured as Hyderabad-bound ambulance met with an accident in Mohol village of Solapur on Saturday morning.

Two of the three deceased were identified as Ravi Manik Rathod (38), Buddhibai Channapagul (45), both residents of Warje Malwadi, Pune.

The third deceased was the driver of the ambulance identified as Sudarshan Shashirao Shinde (20), also a resident of Pune.

The injured were identified as Ramrup Dhanru Rathod (45), Ramrup Soimnath Rathod (38), Asha alias Haslibai Kisan Rathod (40), Lokesh Hansingh Rathod (39), Nilesh Bhanu Pawar (33)

Ravi Bopa Rathod (32), Ramesh Devdi Rathod (32), Kisan Narayan Rathod (40), Anusha Subhash Khatarawat (18), Gopal Dhansingh Rathod (45), Ganesh Dhansingh alias Dhandu Rathod (45), according to the local police. They were all part of the same family residing in Warje Malwadi.

“They were carrying the body to Hyderabad. Now we have booked the driver. Whether he had a license or whether he was speeding or not will be a part of the investigation,” said head constable Avinash Shinde of Mohol police station of Solapur rural police who is investigating the case.

The ambulance was a hearse carrying the body of a person from the Rathod family. The family members were taking the body to their native place in Hyderabad from Pune when the accident happened.

The ambulance which had travelled all night rammed into a container truck from behind on the Solapur-Pune highway.

The injured were rushed to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj hospital in Solapur where they are undergoing treatment.

A case under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicle Act was registered at the Mohol police station.