Highest surge in positive cases in Pune on Wednesday, 19 deaths

A doctor holds the Covid-19 antigen testing kit, at Naidu Hospital, in Pune, India, on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. (Shankar Narayan/ Hindustan Times)

The city recorded a collection of 4,068 samples on Wednesday, as it also saw its highest one-day - 877 positive Covid-19 cases, taking the count of progressive positives to 18,105.

The Pune Municipal Corporation also reported 19 deaths within the city, taking the death toll to 662. The city’s testing capacity will now increase to 5,000 samples daily, as rapid antigen detecting kits have been made available.

Also, 589 patients were cured and discharged on Wednesday, taking the count of such cases to 11,040.

Currently there are 6,403 active patients in city hospitals, of which, 347 are critical.

The deaths include six from Sassoon General hospital, two from the Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital and one from Kashibai Navale hospital.

Global hospital reported two deaths, Sahyadri hospital reported two deaths and KEM hospital reported one death.

A 44-year-old male was reported dead at the Inlaks and Budhrani hospital. A 56-year-old, male residing at Rahatni was reportedly brought dead to the Ratna Memorial Hospital on June 27, but was reported on Wednesday. His swab tested positive on June 28.

Another, 66-year-old male, residing at Kondhwa was reported dead at Tarachand hospital.

One rural death reported is of a 45-year-old male, residing at Chakan, Talegaon, reported dead at Sahyadri Hospital (Deccan).