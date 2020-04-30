Highway police official in anti-corruption trap flees from Urse toll plaza while allegedly accepting bribe

An assistant police inspector (API) of the highway police fled from the Urse toll plaza area on Wednesday night after the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) officials allegedly caught him accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000.

“We have set up a team which is on the lookout for him. We cannot reveal details about which direction he went in,” said Rajesh Bansode, superintendent of ACB Pune Unit.

According to police officials, the API who is on the run has been identified as Satyajit Ramchandra Adhatrao with the highway police help centre in Wadgaon.

The complaint against API Adhatrao was lodged by a driver of a truck that was carrying the nozzle of a windmill. The complainant’s truck was among two trucks stopped by the highway police.

The booked API allegedly asked for Rs 10,000 for passage of each truck. After negotiation, the API allegedly agreed to accept Rs 15,000. The driver informed the ACB and the ACB officials led by officials of ACB Pune unit on Wednesday set up a trap.

A trap was set up at the spot where the bribe was being exchanged. As API Adhatrao realised that ACB officials were closing in, he got into a car and tried to flee. The life of police inspector Sunil Bhile of ACB Pune unit was put at risk as API Adhatrao sped towards him. However, SP Bansode confirmed that nobody was injured in the incident.

A case has been registered under Section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act along with Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code at Talegaon Dabhade police station.