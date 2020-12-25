Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Pune News / Hold prayers in the evening; organise online mass, says PMC on Christmas celebrations in city

Hold prayers in the evening; organise online mass, says PMC on Christmas celebrations in city

“Do not organise thanksgiving mass at midnight on December 31. Instead, organise a prayer 7 in the evening or before that considering the night curfew restrictions,” said Kumar

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 16:29 IST

By Abhay Khairnar, Hindustan Times Pune

St Patrick’s Church at Camp illuminated on Christmas eve in Pune, India, on Thursday, December 24, 2020. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)

Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar has appealed to the Christian community to arrange online masses to avoid rush at churches during Christmas. The civic chief issued guidelines for Christmas celebrations on Thursday keeping in mind the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions

“Do not organise thanksgiving mass at midnight on December 31. Instead, organise a prayer 7 in the evening or before that considering the night curfew restrictions,” said Kumar.

As per the guidelines, a maximum of 50 people have been allowed at a time inside a church. Even for the choir, the group cannot have more than 10 people.

PMC commissioner has asked the citizens to maintain social distancing during prayers at churches. He has instructed the church authorities to sanitise the premises frequently and place sanitisers at entry and exit points.

The civic administration has also appealed to senior citizens above 60 years old and kids below 10 years to avoid going for the mass prayers. Instead, the church administration should make the mass prayer available online so that such citizens can get participate in the event online.

The civic administration has advised family-based celebrations at home and avoid public gatherings. The administration has instructed stall owners to not set up shop outside the church.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Indian sailors stranded at Chinese ports: No link to standoff, says China
by Sutirtho Patranobis
PM Modi to launch AB-PMJAY SEHAT scheme for J-K tomorrow
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Rajinikanth admitted to hospital in Hyderabad
by HT Entertainment Desk
Farm laws protests: Sitharaman reminds Rahul Gandhi of Cong’s manifesto
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar

latest news

Adaa Khan: I can’t do bold characters on the web to get instant views
by Shreya Mukherjee
Man City duo Jesus and Walker test positive for Covid-19
by Reuters
Kunal Kemmu on whether OTTs are more democratic than films
by Rishabh Suri
Politics heats up on ‘development debate challenge’ between BJP and AAP
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.