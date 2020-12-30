Sections
Home / Pune News / Hotels-bars to be open till 10.45pm in Pune; no fire crackers or late-night home deliveries allowed

Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 21:40 IST

By Abhay Khairnar,

All hotels, bars, and food courts will be closed by 10.45pm on December 31 and even home deliveries past this time frame has been banned in Pune city, as per civic administration orders.

Bursting of fire crackers to welcome the New Year is also not allowed. Pune Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar issued the orders considering the Covid-19 pandemic. Vikram Kumar in his order said, “All the food courts, hotels and bars will be closed by 10.45pm. No home deliveries after this time too.”

Kumar said, “Fire crackers are not allowed. Even while organising programmes in the evening, noise pollution should be avoided.”

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) issued the order on Wednesday and appealed to citizens to cooperate with the administration. “Instead of going out, citizens should celebrate at home. Citizens should avoid going to tourist places, gardens and late night drives,” the civic administration added.

PMC officials said, “Usually every year on the first day of the new year, many citizens visit religious places. The citizens should avoid crowded places at religious places and need to maintain social distance.”

Citizens need to wear masks and use sanitisers while stepping out, stated the PMC order.

