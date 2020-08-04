Sections
Home / Pune News / Hotels, lodges, guest houses in Pune city to begin operations with 33% capacity from Aug 5

Hotels, lodges, guest houses in Pune city to begin operations with 33% capacity from Aug 5

Municipal commissioner issues standard operating procedures for lodging services.

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 16:58 IST

By Abhay Khairnar, Hindustan Times Pune

A visitor at the Westend mall at Aundh undergoes thermal checking at the gate on August 3. (HT PHOTO)

PUNE Along with malls, municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar, on Monday, allowed hotels, lodges and guest houses to begin operations with a 33 per cent capacity from August 5.

Vikram Kumar issued detail guidelines for the standard operating procedures (SOP) for the lodging services.

Kumar said, “Thermal scanning, online payments, less rush at reception, social distancing – with these in place, these businesses can be run. Operators must ensure that customers have the Aarogya Setu app on their mobile phones.”

The hotels are being allowed to open for residential purposes only and the commissioner appealed to owners to not allow food in common dining areas, but to have in-house restaurants deliver room service.



Customers also need to wear masks while in the hotel, he said.

The PMC also asked hotels to run air conditioners in a temperature range of 24-30 degrees Celsius, with a relative humidity in the range of 40-70 per cent.

An intake of fresh air must be allowed with adequate cross-ventilation.

As per the PMC’s SOP, when a customer vacates the room, blankets, curtains and bedsheets should be washed and the same room should not be given out for the next 24 hours.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ayodhya is a sign of Hindu faith; make it a site of secularism too
Aug 04, 2020 17:25 IST
Shruti Haasan admits being in the industry because of her father
Aug 04, 2020 17:26 IST
Thespian Ebrahim Alkazi who trained Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri is no more
Aug 04, 2020 17:27 IST
Rhea left Sushant when he wanted to start farming: lawyer
Aug 04, 2020 17:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.