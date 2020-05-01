Sections
Covid-19 hotspot residents respond to clarion call, stay indoors

The Pune police on Thursday announced additional restrictions in areas under ten police stations between May 1 and 3 in the wake of the density of population and increasing Covid-19 (coronavirus) cases caused due to Sars-cov-2 virus.

Updated: May 01, 2020 23:17 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

In these areas, milk shops were operational from 6 am to 10 am.Besides milk shops home delivery of milk will also allowed. (Milind Saurkar/HT Photo. Representative image )

With a spike in Covid-19 (coronavirus) cases in the city, the Pune police implemented strict restrictions on Friday in hotspots that fall under the jurisdiction of 10 police stations. These restrictions will be applicable from May 1 to May 3.

The ten police station include Samarth police station, Khadak police station, Faraskhana police station, while specific areas under Swargate police station, Lashkar police station, Bundgarden police station, Sahakarnagar police station, Dattawadi police station, Yerawada police station and Khadki police station.

On Friday, a visit to Bhavani peth, Pune Cantonment and Kasba peth revealed that the residents in these areas did not step out of their homes. Only those engaged in social work like distributing of food were seen on the roads. Strict police bandobast was put in place to ensure that citizens stay indoors. The area residents completed their early morning chores in the specified period and returned home within window given by the administration.

Prateek Kamble, a resident of Bhimpura in Camp said that citizens responded well to the stricter lockdown. “Residents must realise that they should not step out of their homes in any circumstances. The new restrictions will be helpful in curbing the spread of the disease in our entire area,” he said.



Nandini Shirke, a resident of Kasba peth said, “We know that strict restrictions are causing issues related to ration, milk and other essentials. All this is temporary and it will end soon as the order has been taken in the interests of public health.”

Bhavani peth resident Shameem Shaikh said, “We have bought provisions in advance so that we don’t have to step out for the next three days as our area has been declared containment zone. We will abide by the directions of the state government.”

In these areas, milk shops were operational from 6 am to 10 am.Besides milk shops home delivery of milk will also allowed. Medical shops, hospitals and movement of patients in need of urgent medical attention was also allowed.

