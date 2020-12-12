Housing societies in Pune oppose 24x7 project individual water-meter plan

Housing societies have raised objection to installation of common water meters that is part of Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) 24x7 uninterrupted and equitable water supply project. (HT FILE (FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE ONLY))

The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) 24x7 uninterrupted and equitable water supply project is flowing from concept to completion, however, housing societies have now raised an objection to installation of common water meters.

The demand is to install individual meters for each housing unit.

Earlier, there was a complaint about an amount being charged for the installation of meters.

The PMC is now installing the meters free of cost, though Covid-19 has also affected the project work.

In Kothrud, Baner, Bavdhan, Karvenagar, Anudh and Sinhgad road, housing societies have objected to the installation of common water meters.

Nandkumar Jagatap, superintendent engineer of PMC’s water supply department, who is handling the 24x7 project, said, “We are convincing societies to install common water meters. Societies pay common charges for electricity, lift and maintenance, likewise the society can charge for water.”

He added, “Some of the societies in the Sinhagad road area are arguing that there is no need to install a water meter. They argue that they are getting enough water currently.”

He added, “In a bungalow society, PMC will install individual water meters for each bungalow, but, there will be a common water meter for apartment blocks.”

“Societies have to co-operate. Indirectly, societies will help prevent river pollution. Without public help, the project will not serve any purpose,” he added.

Mahesh Gole, chairman of Mahatma Society, Kothrud, said, “It is not acceptable to install common meters. Our society is a mix of bungalows and buildings. Corporation should install separate meters for each bungalow and flat. The idea is to issue bills as per usage and save water. If they place a common meter, how will we know individual consumption?”

Tejinder Singh, secretary of Ganga Constella, Kharadi area, said, “It is not the right approach to install one common meter in a society. How can we calculate the water usage?

“People will object to the bill amounts. In our society, there are 1BHK, 2BHK and 2.5 BHK flats. Consumption of 2BHK will be more than 1BHK.”

24x7 water supply

PMC initiated its 24x7 water supply project in February 2018 at a cost of ₹2,550 crore.

PMC raised₹200 crore through bonds and has also levied water charges

The project began in December 2019 with L&T and Jain Irrigation the main contractors.