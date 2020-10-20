Sections
E-Paper
Home / Pune News / HSC, SSC re-examination in Nov-Dec

HSC, SSC re-examination in Nov-Dec

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Tuesday announced the dates of Class 10 (SSC) and Class 12 (HSC) re-examination 2020, the...

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 18:51 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Tuesday announced the dates of Class 10 (SSC) and Class 12 (HSC) re-examination 2020, the notification issued by board stated.

According to Board, the HSC and SSC re-examination will be held in November-December instead of October for repeat students.

The MSBSHSE also declared the online application process for candidates who want to appear for the exam. The students can fill their form between October 20 and October 29.

The application procedure for the Maharashtra board re-examination will be enabled by the respective schools and junior colleges of the students. Therefore, students have been asked to get in touch with schools. Students applying for it must note that the forms would be accepted online, the board stated.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Lockdown may be over but Covid-19 is still around’: PM Modi in address to nation
Oct 20, 2020 19:48 IST
CBI takes over probe in TRP scam on recommendation of UP government
Oct 20, 2020 19:37 IST
IPL 2020 live score: Blistering Dhawan takes Delhi Capitals past fifty
Oct 20, 2020 20:12 IST
‘Markets are bright again but...’: Top quotes from PM Modi’s address
Oct 20, 2020 18:57 IST

latest news

Hydrogen-laced CNG buses debut in national capital
Oct 20, 2020 20:05 IST
‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’: Civil defence volunteers to be deployed at traffic intersections in Delhi
Oct 20, 2020 20:04 IST
From ‘role models’ to sex workers: Kenya’s child labour rises
Oct 20, 2020 20:11 IST
Man United, Liverpool in talks to join new European Premier League: report
Oct 20, 2020 20:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.