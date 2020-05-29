Hsg societies asking for NOC from returnee residents will face action: Pune police

With stranded residents returning to Pune from various places, housing societies are worried and seeking a NOC from them. On Tuesday, a notice barring the entry of outsiders was spotted at a society gate in Narhe. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)

With interstate, air travel permitted and people stranded in other districts and states returning to their homes in Pune, members of cooperative housing societies are a worried lot.

The Resident Welfare Association’s (RWAs) are demanding a No Objection Certificates (NOC) from residents who have returned after being stranded for two months due to the lockdown. However, some others are confused as to what protocol should be followed for allowing such residents into housing societies.

The Pune police have further warned the RWAs stating that residential societies and gated communities who stop outstation residents from returning to their homes and demand a NOC will face action.

According to the police, some residential societies have demanded that the returning residents get a NOC from the police in order to gain entry into the housing society. The society office bearers have been alert regarding Covid-19 infection rising in the city, and have been insisting for medical certificate and police NOC for entry.

Bachchan Singh, deputy commissioner of police (Crime), Pune city said, “After the lockdown relaxations a lot of people have been travelling to Pune. We have come across some instances where societies or gated communities are asking for a No Objection-Certificate from Pune police in order to allow residents to enter the society. Please note that there is no requirement of NOC from Pune police and guidelines regarding quarantine should be followed.”

Sanjeev Sharma, secretary of Viola Cooperative Society in Bibwewadi said that NOC was being demanded as a precautionary and safety measure, but with the police directives it will be withdrawn. “We request the health department to issue clear cut guidelines for quarantine as residents are still not clear about it,” he said.

Daljeet Goraya, secretary, Ganga Kingston in Wanowrie said, “We have not received clear guidelines from the civic body regarding quarantine of residents, police NOC and other safety guidelines. There seems to be lack of coordination between the state health department and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the police. There is no mechanism in place by PMC and police to directly inform the society office bearers regarding quarantine rules and police restrictions. As far as police orders are concerned, we will abide by it.”