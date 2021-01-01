HT weekend fix: Pune events calendar January 1-7, 2021

January 1, Friday

Tribal handicrafts and handloom sale

Avail upto up to 70% discount sales on tribal handicraft on Senapati Bapat road. Also on offer natural produces like honey, Tulsi syrup, and spices. One can also buy special Joha rice as well as black rice.

Time: 10.00 am to 8.00 pm

Where: Ground Floor, “Kamdhenu” BAIF building, near Bank of Baroda, opposite “Prakash Bhavan”, SB road.

Call:020 -25665289

Mobile: 97679 96355

January 1, Friday

Brilliant Avenir New Year Brunch at VHC

Start the New Year with some great food and drinks at Vida Heydari Contemporary, where art meets food, and raise a toast to a brighter year.

Enjoy beautifully plated New Year’s day brunch with a specially curated menu by Chef Ajay Chopra, amidst ‘live’ music and beautiful greenery.

Call: 85303 60888

Where: Marvel Alaina, lane 8, Koregaon Park

January 2, Saturday

Explore the traditional eating joints along with some heritage locations. ( HT PHOTO )

Old city food walk

Explore the traditional eating joints along with some heritage locations. Get the authentic taste of Pune by visiting restaurants which have been serving delicious food for more than 60 years. Walk through the old city and having a Puneri feast at different locations.

Meeting point and time: Mahatma Phule Mandai at 9am. Walk starts at 9:15am

Organised by: The Western Routes

Janaury 2, Saturday

The Bhide Bendre Show

A Marathi stand-up comedy show by Mandar and Pushkar Bhide ( HT PHOTO )

A Marathi stand-up comedy show by Mandar and Pushkar Bhide

Time: 8pm

Where: T3M Tavern, 121, 122, near MIT, Rambaug Colony, Kothrud

January 3, Sunday

Prabhatswar

Ashwini Bhide Deshpande will be performing in the Prabhatswar ( HT Photo )

‒ Ashwini Bhide Deshpande

Ashwini Bhide Deshpande will be performing in the Prabhatswar.

Limited seats do grab your free passes from - Gangotree, office number 802, Siddharth towers, Kothrud, Pune.

Time: at 7am

Where: Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics

January 3, Sunday

(Till January 7)

Yoga Nidra workshop

A workshop to help relieve stress and anxiety and experience a higher level of relaxation. Vidyadhar, PG DY Ed from Kaivalyadhama, MS in Counselling and Psychotherapy will be the guide.

Time: 8am to 8.45am

For queries please call:

+91 9730232030

Webiste: www.spandayog.com