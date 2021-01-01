HT weekend fix: Pune events calendar January 1-7, 2021
Here is a list of events right from musical shows, food, plays which you can attend in the city this weekend
January 1, Friday
Tribal handicrafts and handloom sale
Avail upto up to 70% discount sales on tribal handicraft on Senapati Bapat road. Also on offer natural produces like honey, Tulsi syrup, and spices. One can also buy special Joha rice as well as black rice.
Time: 10.00 am to 8.00 pm
Where: Ground Floor, “Kamdhenu” BAIF building, near Bank of Baroda, opposite “Prakash Bhavan”, SB road.
Call:020 -25665289
Mobile: 97679 96355
Brilliant Avenir New Year Brunch at VHC
Start the New Year with some great food and drinks at Vida Heydari Contemporary, where art meets food, and raise a toast to a brighter year.
Enjoy beautifully plated New Year’s day brunch with a specially curated menu by Chef Ajay Chopra, amidst ‘live’ music and beautiful greenery.
Call: 85303 60888
Where: Marvel Alaina, lane 8, Koregaon Park
January 2, Saturday
Old city food walk
Explore the traditional eating joints along with some heritage locations. Get the authentic taste of Pune by visiting restaurants which have been serving delicious food for more than 60 years. Walk through the old city and having a Puneri feast at different locations.
Meeting point and time: Mahatma Phule Mandai at 9am. Walk starts at 9:15am
Organised by: The Western Routes
Janaury 2, Saturday
The Bhide Bendre Show
A Marathi stand-up comedy show by Mandar and Pushkar Bhide ( HT PHOTO )
Time: 8pm
Where: T3M Tavern, 121, 122, near MIT, Rambaug Colony, Kothrud
January 3, Sunday
Prabhatswar
Ashwini Bhide Deshpande will be performing in the Prabhatswar ( HT Photo )
‒ Ashwini Bhide Deshpande
Ashwini Bhide Deshpande will be performing in the Prabhatswar.
Limited seats do grab your free passes from - Gangotree, office number 802, Siddharth towers, Kothrud, Pune.
Time: at 7am
Where: Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics
January 3, Sunday
(Till January 7)
Yoga Nidra workshop
A workshop to help relieve stress and anxiety and experience a higher level of relaxation. Vidyadhar, PG DY Ed from Kaivalyadhama, MS in Counselling and Psychotherapy will be the guide.
Time: 8am to 8.45am
For queries please call:
+91 9730232030
Webiste: www.spandayog.com