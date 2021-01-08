HT weekend fix: Pune events calendar January 8-14, 2021

Katraj to Sinhagad or “K2S” night trek for professional trekkers, amateurs, and newbies is organised by Plus Valley Adventure on January 9-10. (HT PHOTO)

January 7-10

Yoga retreat

Ananda Sangha that follows the teachings of Paramhansa Yogananda holds online event “Recharge Health Retreat”. The global health retreat is an attempt to empower people with awareness, practical tools and techniques, and the easily achievable vision of physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual wellness. Experts from naturopathy, traditional Chinese medicine, yoga and other disciplines will be part of the event. Event Website: www.rechargehealth.global

Email: support@rechargehealth.global

Call: +91 8308401111

January 8

Ramnadi festival

Kirloskar Vasundhara will organise its first “Ramnadi Festival” (online). It will document Pune’s neglected river giving information about its historical, mythological, geological status, biodiversity, health - hygiene, encroachment, pollution and other aspects through episodes online.

Registration: Free through Facebook.

January 9-10

Blood donation camp

Lok Biradari Mitramandal Trust Pune organises blood donation camp and Covid-19 antibody check-up camp. Raktache Naate Charitable Trust, Acharya Anandrishiji Blood Bank has provided support for the camp. The facility of coronavirus antibody testing at a discounted rate has been made available by Janakalyan Blood Bank.

Where: Ketronics India, near Karisma Society, Devagiri Industrial Estate, Kothrud

Registration: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/16uzB0kf1WxbbMCEMzI4Bas5ZjJzWNgvjdfDJGd0u_Tw/edit?usp=drivesdk.

Time: 9 am to 2 pm

Contact: Aishwarya Chapalgaonkar (7875571679), Nitin Pawar (9822218641)

January 9-10

Art for a cause

Juhi Sachdev ( HT )

An art exhibition of 60 abstract and fine art paintings is hosted at High Spirits by young artists Juhi Sachdev and Apurv. The money raised would be given to an NGO that will help people who have lost their jobs because of Covid-19. A few pieces on display will also be of art work from the Yerawada slum community.

Where: High Spirits, Mundhwa

Time: 12 pm to 8 pm

January 9-10

Two treks

Plus Valley Adventure to hold trek to Andharban in Sahyadri. ( HT PHOTO )

Plus Valley Adventure to hold trek to Andharban in Sahyadri. The 4-hour trek is covered with dense forest and one can see the Kundalika valley. The trek will be descending from Pune (Ghatmatha) to Gatka.

Details: https://www.plusvalleyadventure.com/services/sahyadri-treks/andharban-trek/

When: January 10

Fees per person: Rs 1,333.00 plus 5 per cent GST

Katraj to Sinhagad or “K2S” is night trek for professional trekkers, amateurs, and newbies. The route starts from the Katraj Tunnel Top (New), travels through a series of mountains and hills (more than 15) and approximately (16 km) which leads to the destination the midpoint of the tar road to fort Sinhagad. The trek ends at the midpoint of tar road to Sinhagad fort.

Details: https://www.plusvalleyadventure.com/services/sahyadri-treks/katraj-to-sinhagad-night-trek/

When: January 9-10

Fees per person: Rs 666.00 plus 5 per cent GST

Contact: Shripad Sapkal (8380054988) Prajakta Ghode (8380054989)

January 9

Bachata lessons

Latin Dance Institute in India to teach Daniel Desiree style and Korkey Y Judith (gounder of sensual Bachata) and Ataca Alemania style Bachata is bringing Abhikizombero for Salsa, Bachata and Kizomba workshop.

Time: 2 pm to 4 pm; 4 pm to 6 pm; 6 pm to 8 pm and 8 pm to 10 pm

Place: VLS, Deron Heights 4th Floor, Pune