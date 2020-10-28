Ichalkaranji municipal council officer booked for abetment of activist’s suicide

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Omkar Gopal Bhore (27), nephew of the deceased activist. Bhore was a part of an organisation called Maharashtra Bhrashtrachar Nirmoolan Vichar Sangharsha, according to police. (HT representative photo)

The chief officer of the Ichalkaranji municipal council is among six people booked for abetment of suicide of local social activist Naresh Bore, who self-immolated and died on Monday.

The chief officer, Santosh Mahadev Khandekar, was booked along with health officer Dr Sunildutt Sangewar; two other officials identified as Maruti Patharvat and Deepak Patil; a garbage truck driver, Amar Lakhe; and a sanitary inspector, identified only by one name, Misal.

“No one has been arrested yet. We will investigate each of their roles thoroughly and then arrests will be made,” said senior police inspector Ishwar Omase of Shivajinagar police station, Ichalkaranji division, Kolhapur police, who will be investigating the case.

On October 16 at 5pm, a ghanta gadi (garbage van) driver, identified as Lakhe, was dragging a dead pig by tethering it to the vehicle with a rope. Bhore asked him to put the dead animal inside the vehicle. It led to a verbal fight where the garbage truck driver allegedly hurled expletives at Bhore and threatened to kill him, according to local police.

According to the complaint lodged in the case, Lakhe had used a casteist slur against Bhore. Bhore insisted on putting the dead pig inside the vehicle, to not hurt the sentiments of the Muslim community members who lived in the area from where the truck was passing.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Omkar Gopal Bhore (27), nephew of the deceased activist. Bhore was a part of an organisation called Maharashtra Bhrashtrachar Nirmoolan Vichar Sangharsha, according to police.

A case under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Shivajinagar police station against the accused.