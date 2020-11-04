IISER reports one dengue casualty, Pune civic body says no death reported this season

Dr Sanjeev Wavare, head, PMC insect control department, said, “We have no report of this death as of yet. In fact, we have not reported any deaths due to dengue, swine flu, chikungunya or even malaria this season.” (Sanket Wankhade/HT PHOTO)

The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) on October 30 reported the death of a 27-year-old PhD student from the institute due to dengue. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has no record of such a death.

The deceased, Kshetrimayum Borish, hailed from Kakching, Manipur. The institute’s statement reads, “Borish had approached the clinic on campus on Monday (October 26) and was advised of tests. In the meantime, the doctor was monitoring his condition. The test results showed low platelet counts, suggesting dengue, and prompted the clinic to admit him to a hospital on Wednesday (October 28). Sadly, Borish passed away in the hospital on Friday (October 30). He has tested positive for confirmed dengue and negative for Covid-19. This is a shocking loss to the IISER community, including Borish’s friends and colleagues and especially to his family back in Manipur. The IISER Pune community is doing a voluntary fund-raising from faculty and others to support the family in this time of grief.”

Dr Sanjeev Wavare, head, PMC insect control department, said, “We have no report of this death as of yet. In fact, we have not reported any deaths due to dengue, swine flu, chikungunya or even malaria this season.”

As per the PMC data, from January 2020 till November 1, the city has recorded 1,576 suspected dengue cases and 75 confirmed cases and no deaths. The data also claims 28 suspected cases of chikungunya this year and two cases of malaria.

PMC staff has been working hard to control the Covid situation in the city, which has reported maximum cases in the country. The civic body has not recorded any serious case of monsoon ailments, namely dengue, malaria, chikungunya and swine flu.