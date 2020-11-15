Illegal hookah parlour raided in Hinjewadi, owner booked

Subsequently, the police have raided hotels and restaurants in the area looking out for violations. (Hindustan Times)

The Hinjewadi police on Thursday raided a hookah parlour operating in a hotel and arrested two persons in connection with the case. Meanwhile, the police have recovered hookah equipment worth Rs 2,800 from their possession.

The two accused have been identified as Abhijit Ashok Shivtare (30) and Pankaj Shankar Kadu (32), residents of Warje Malwadi. Police naik Ganesh Babu Shinde has lodged a complaint in this regard.

According to the police, the hotel was raided as it was found that they were running an illegal hookah parlour. A case has been registered against under section 4 (A), 21 (A) of section 285 of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The PCMC police commissionerate has enforced a major crackdown on illicit hookah parlours and illegal tobacco consumption in the area.

Additional commissioner of police Ramanath Pokale said, “We found hookah being served at illegally in the hotel. Accordingly, action was taken and the accused was booked under relevant sections of the IPC.”

Meanwhile, police officials maintained that strict action was in the offing against illegal hookah parlours after the commissionerate received complaints from citizens in this regard.