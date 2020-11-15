Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Pune News / Illegal hookah parlour raided in Hinjewadi, owner booked

Illegal hookah parlour raided in Hinjewadi, owner booked

PCMC police commissionerate has enforced a major crackdown on illicit hookah parlours and illegal tobacco consumption in the area

Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 16:23 IST

By Nadeem Inamdar, Hindustan Times Pune

Subsequently, the police have raided hotels and restaurants in the area looking out for violations. (Hindustan Times)

The Hinjewadi police on Thursday raided a hookah parlour operating in a hotel and arrested two persons in connection with the case. Meanwhile, the police have recovered hookah equipment worth Rs 2,800 from their possession.

The two accused have been identified as Abhijit Ashok Shivtare (30) and Pankaj Shankar Kadu (32), residents of Warje Malwadi. Police naik Ganesh Babu Shinde has lodged a complaint in this regard.

According to the police, the hotel was raided as it was found that they were running an illegal hookah parlour. A case has been registered against under section 4 (A), 21 (A) of section 285 of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The PCMC police commissionerate has enforced a major crackdown on illicit hookah parlours and illegal tobacco consumption in the area.



Subsequently, the police have raided hotels and restaurants in the area looking out for violations.

Additional commissioner of police Ramanath Pokale said, “We found hookah being served at illegally in the hotel. Accordingly, action was taken and the accused was booked under relevant sections of the IPC.”

Meanwhile, police officials maintained that strict action was in the offing against illegal hookah parlours after the commissionerate received complaints from citizens in this regard.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Nitish Kumar stakes claim to form govt in Bihar, says swearing-in ceremony on Monday
Nov 15, 2020 15:44 IST
‘Soumitra Chatterjee’s death colossal loss to world of cinema’: PM Modi
Nov 15, 2020 15:03 IST
Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel admitted to ICU, says family
Nov 15, 2020 15:47 IST
‘Deeply pained’: Amit Shah on veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee’s demise
Nov 15, 2020 15:39 IST

latest news

Expected surge in Covid-19 cases post Diwali will not lead to shortage of beds in Mumbai
Nov 15, 2020 16:32 IST
Illegal hookah parlour raided in Hinjewadi, owner booked
Nov 15, 2020 16:23 IST
Left front plans show of strength as central agencies tighten noose
Nov 15, 2020 16:24 IST
Hearse meets with an accident; three dead, 12 injured in Mohol, Solapur
Nov 15, 2020 16:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.