IMD forecasts more rains for Pune city this week

The city on Sunday recorded 8.8mm of rainfall, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather department also said that more rain is in store for the city as a low pressure belt is building in the Bay of Bengal, as a result of which parts of Central and western Maharashtra may receive heavy rainfall between October 20 and 22.

The city has seen severe flooding and massive loss to property as heavy rains lashed Pune and its surrounding areas over the last couple of days throwing normal life out of gear. The city received rainfall on Sunday afternoon.

IMD director Anupam Kashyapi, said, “There are chances of likely rainfall between October 20 and 21. There will be moderate rain in and around the city and there are warnings for isolated heavy rainfall in the ghat areas.

The IMD is keeping a close and careful watch on the emerging weather situation. After October 23, the withdrawal of southwest monsoon will be initiated and will be completed in a couple of days over the whole state of Maharashtra.”

The IMD further stated that low pressure areas were likely to be formed over central Bay of Bengal from October 19 and the expected monsoon movement will be towards the west-northwestwardly direction. It would lead to increase in the moisture intensity in the region and lead to formation of cumulonimbus clouds leading to thunder activity especially during afternoon and evening hours resulting in intense spells of rain. Central Maharashtra, Marathwada, Goa and isolated places in Vidharbha are likely to rains accompanied by thundershower, it stated.