Implement Janata curfew if necessary, but bring down Covid-19 numbers: Ajit Pawar

Some of the officials in the meeting pointed out that in the country wherever the Covid-19 cases are on a rise, the administration is implementing curfew to break the chain.

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 17:46 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

Panaromic view of University circle on Janata curfew day in Pune in March 2020. (Milind Saurkar/HT Photo)

Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar has instructed the administration to introduce Janta curfew if necessary to bring down the number of Covid-19 cases in Pune city and district.

Pawar was speaking during a review meeting of Covid-19 situation in the city, at Council Hall, on Friday.

Divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao, both Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad municipal commissioners, district collector, police commissioner and other senior officers were present for the meeting.

Some of the officials in the meeting pointed out that in the country wherever the Covid-19 cases are on a rise, the administration is implementing curfew to break the chain. “If the administration feels that this can help bring down the cases, they can introduce it but, I need results,” he said.



Pawar said, “If Mumbai can bring down the positivity rate, why is Pune not able to achieve it? The administration must act and give results. If needed take strict measures and initiate action against those who are not cooperating.”

District collector Rajesh Deshmukh said, “The demand for Janta curfew is coming from rural areas, mainly from Wagholi, Baramati and Indapur. Wherever people make demands, the administration allows them to take decisions at the local level.”

