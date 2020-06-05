In public without a mask? Now pay Rs 200 fine in PCMC

Coming down heavily on those who fail to comply with Covid-19 (coronavirus) guidelines, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has decided to impose a penalty of Rs 200 for those who don’t wear a mask or face cover in public.

The fine for not wearing a mask in PCMC is less as compared to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), where the penalty is Rs 500. “This decision was taken by the standing committee members as most people are not receiving salaries on time due to the Covid-19 crisis and are already under financial strain. Hence, the fine was kept to Rs 200,” said Santosh Londhe, standing committee chairman.

“Though the civic body has not been collecting fines so far, however, with the issued order, it is a must to wear masks in public. The PCMC will follow this rule strictly,” added Londhe.

States like Punjab, Haryana, Assam has also imposed ban of Rs 500 for not wearing mask in public.