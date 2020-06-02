Sections
Home / Pune News / In Pune, curfew timings now from 9pm to 5am

In Pune, curfew timings now from 9pm to 5am

As per the order, no citizen of Pune city will be allowed to roam, cycle, ride, or drive on city roads or in-roads between these hours

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 16:16 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

As lockdown rules have been relaxed in Pune, people ventured out of their homes. The Pune police have reduced the night curfew hours from 7pm-7am, to 9pm-5am in the city. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)

The Pune police have reduced the night curfew hours from 7pm-7am, to 9pm-5am in the city.

The new timings will be in effect from Monday mid-night till the end of June.

An order to that effect was issued by Ravindra Shisve, Joint Commissioner of Pune Police.

As per the order, no citizen of Pune city will be allowed to roam, cycle, ride, or drive on city roads or in-roads between these hours.



The order also restricts walking, standing, and sitting in public spaces between these hours. The order was issued under Section 144(1)(3) of Code of Criminal Procedure.

The violators of the order can face action under Section 188 of Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, the orders issued by Khadki and Pune Cantonment Boards, and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in their respective jurisdictions, will remain in place.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

NDRF airlifts 5 more teams to Mumbai as Cyclone Nisarga closes in
Jun 02, 2020 17:04 IST
Govt says India’s ranking as 7th worst Covid-19 affected nation misleading
Jun 02, 2020 17:04 IST
Siddhesh Ramdas Kadam is providing essential goods during lockdown
Jun 02, 2020 17:04 IST
‘It’s heartbreaking to see people discriminating against doctors’
Jun 02, 2020 17:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.