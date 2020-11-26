Sections
Indapur police arrest seven for illegal fishing in Ujani dam waters

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 16:22 IST

By Nadeem Inamdar, Hindustan Times Pune

The total seizure of fish is estimated to be worth Rs 6.02 lakh, according to police. (HT FILE PHOTO)

In a major crackdown on illegal fishing in Ujani dam backwaters, the Indapur police arrested seven persons and seized 48 sacks of dry fish from their possession.

Public Works Department (PWD) sub-divisional officer Sanjay Narayan Mete lodged an official complaint in this regard.

The accused arrested have been identified as Naryan Asaram Banare (43), Rohidas Daule Banare (21), Akash Naryan Banare (20), Laxman Naryan Banare (23), Vilas Narayan Banare (19), Vitthal Kantilal Gavhane (23), Balasaheb Vasant Chitare (38), Eknath Baliram Vichare (32). All the seven accused are Indapur-based residents.

The total seizure of fish is estimated to be worth Rs 6.02 lakh, according to police.

Indapur police station in-charge Naryan Sarangkar said that they intercepted a jeep at around 3pm near Akluj bypass near Saraswati nagar based on a tip-off from an informer and sought documents like a license to sell fish from them.

“The accused were evasive and were immediately taken into custody. During their custodial interrogation, they said they were fishing in the dam waters. Our investigation revealed that fishing is banned in the area and it was a cognisable offence,” Sarangkar said.

