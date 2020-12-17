India’s first Waqf liaison centre set up in Pune

Pune: The country’s first Waqf liaison centre will be set up in Pune by prominent philanthropist, Fareed Tungekar, in association with a city-based NGO.

The office will serve as a platform for Waqf research and development in the country, where legal experts, serving and retired Waqf board officials, including officials from the central and state governments, will guide trustees on various aspects of the Waqf’s SOPs.

The office is in Kondhwa and will be inaugurated by state minister Nawab Malik and Vishwajeet Kadam on Friday, being recognised as Minorities’ Day.

Former income tax chief commissioner A J Khan and chief advisor of the Maharashtra Waqf Liberation and Protection Task Force, a nationwide organisation handling Waqf and legal issues, said that the centre has been set up to guide the community regarding Waqf protection and development.

“The waqf lands available with the Muslim community are precious and have to be utilised for socio-economic development. Also, a number of encroachments have been present on Waqf land which need to be removed. We will create awareness about how to legally fight such type of cases and develop Waqf lands for starting schools, colleges, hospitals, skill development centres, and providing scholarship to the poor and the needy,” Khan said.

Saleem Mulla, president of the Waqf liaison centre task force, said, “The centre will legally take up all the issues related to Waqf with the central and state governments with special focus on education, health and skill development in the Muslim community. Currently, our focus will be on setting up of a national skills university for Muslims in Pune, which was already sanctioned by previous CM Devendra Fadnavis; 100 acres of land and Rs 100 crore corpus fund has been donated,” he said.

Khan said, “Now with the liaison centre, we will guide all the parties in pursuing the path of Waqf for national development by investing Waqf wealth in construction of schools, hospitals and universities.”

What is Waqf?

Waqf means to stop, retain, prevent from transfer any kind of property so declared. The intention of the “waqif”, the person assigning the property/properties, immovable or movable, is of prime importance. Generally Waqf properties are “Fi Sabeelillah” in nature meaning (for God, creation of God, the weak, the needy, the wayfarer, the community at large for religious and secular uses)

Maharashtra has over 100,000 acres of Waqf land. The total estimated value of Waqf land in Pune is Rs 10,000 crore.