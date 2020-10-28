Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Pune News / IT engineer duped of Rs 20 lakh in job fraud in Pune

IT engineer duped of Rs 20 lakh in job fraud in Pune

Kenjale had uploaded his biodata on a job search website, according to his complaint

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 16:36 IST

By Shalaka Shinde, Hindustan Times Pune

The callers obtained his biodata from the website and he received several calls on his mobile, followed by emails. (Getty Images/iStockphoto for representation only)

An IT engineer has been duped of Rs 20 lakh over the past year in an online job fraud.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Madhav Kenajle (40,) a resident of Kothrud.

Kenjale had uploaded his biodata on a job search website, according to his complaint.

The callers obtained his biodata from the website and he received several calls on his mobile, followed by emails.



Under the false pretext of getting him a job, callers coaxed him into paying Rs 20,64,777 for various reasons through online transactions.

The transactions happened between June 2019 and October 9, 2020, when the man realised that he was being duped.

A case under Sections 419 (impersonation) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Sections 66(c) and 66(d) of Information Technology Act has been registered at Alankar police station. Police inspector (crime) Rajesh Tatkare of Alankar police station is investigating the case.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

LAC standoff bilateral issue, Indo-Pacific a ‘cold war strategy: China
Oct 28, 2020 16:56 IST
Imran Khan punched above his weight; snubbed by Saudi Arabia, Iran
Oct 28, 2020 14:35 IST
LIVE: You gave 15 years to Nitish, 6 years to PM Modi, still Bihar is poorest state, says Rahul
Oct 28, 2020 17:02 IST
Did PM Modi have tea with you all? Rahul Gandhi asks at Champaran rally
Oct 28, 2020 14:04 IST

latest news

Two Covid-19 projects in India-UK financial dialogue
Oct 28, 2020 17:24 IST
You were ordinary cricketer, no need to be ordinary person:Warne to Samuels
Oct 28, 2020 17:21 IST
10 states, UTs responsible for 79 per cent new Covid-19 cases, says govt
Oct 28, 2020 17:20 IST
Suicide: 14-year-old girl’s body fished out of canal
Oct 28, 2020 17:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.