Jail staff member off-duty booked for assaulting fellow official on duty in Pune

The complainant was on duty and the accused was not. He was annoyed at being stopped at the check post. They must have known each other as acquaintances as they live in the same area, say police

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 16:25 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

The injured man has been identified as police constable Rajendra Khairnar, while the accused has been identified as Premnath Wadikar, both residing at jail staff quarters in Yerawada. (Getty Representative Image)

A jail staff member was booked on Tuesday for assaulting his colleague who was deployed at a check post outside the jail staff quarters.

The injured man has been identified as police constable Rajendra Khairnar, while the accused has been identified as Premnath Wadikar, both residing at jail staff quarters in Yerawada.

According to police Khairnar has sustained a fracture in his arm and has injuries on his eye, face and body from the fight that broke out between the two.

Wadikar was heading home after work around 8:15 pm on Monday in his car, according to the complainant.



“The complainant was on duty and the accused was not. He was annoyed at being stopped at the check post. They must have known each other as acquaintances as they live in the same area. The accused is not traceable after the incident. We are looking for him,” said police sub-inspector Dinesh Gurjar of Yerawada police station.

A case under Sections 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 333 (voluntarily causes grievous hurt to any person being a public servant in the discharge of his duty), 504 (insult with an intention of provoking a breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code is registered at Yerawada police station.

