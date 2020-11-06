Sections
Home / Pune News / Javadekar says govt working to end stubble burning menace

Javadekar says govt working to end stubble burning menace

The Central government is working to solve the problem of stubble burning and a project, on a pilot basis, has been launched to decompose stubble into manure. Prakash Javadekar,...

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 21:56 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

The Central government is working to solve the problem of stubble burning and a project, on a pilot basis, has been launched to decompose stubble into manure.

Prakash Javadekar, minister of Environment, forest and climate change, on Friday, inaugurated a plant erected by Praj technology, which produces compressed biogas from biomass. Javadekar inaugurated the plant virtually.

Javadekear said, “Stubble burning is another cause of concern and I hope that technologies like these will help alleviate the problem. The Central government’s PUSA institute has demonstrated a decomposer technology which converts stubble into manure and is being experimented on, on a pilot basis in five states, including Delhi. It will help in dealing with crop residue and is cheap as well. There will be several ways, both in-situ and ex-situ, to fight against the problem of pollution emerging out of stubble burning.”

Expressing concern over the pollution levels in the northern parts of the country, especially Delhi, the minister said that the government is working towards abatement of air pollution at the source level, be it industries or thermal power stations, vehicular pollution, construction and demolition waste or stubble burning.

