Jilted lover, friend held for vandalising vehicles in Bibvewadi

Two people have been arrested for vandalising eight vehicles in Bibvewadi in the early hours of Wednesday.

The incident happened around 2 am in Annabhau Sathenagar, Bibwewadi, according to the police.

The two arrested have been identified as Sharad Tukaram Patole (20) and Kumar Gopal Rathod (19), according to the police. They were arrested and produced in court on Wednesday.

“Sharad was involved with a girl for the past two years and wanted to marry her, but her mother refused his proposal. So, he and his friend vandalised these vehicles that were parked outside her house,” said senior police inspector Kumar Ghadage, Bibvewadi police station.

The police have spoken to the girl as well as the two men who have confessed to the vandalism, according to the officer.

The vandalised vehicles include four rickshaws, two two-wheelers, a Piaggio tempo and one other vehicle.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Bibwewadi police station against the accused.