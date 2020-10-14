Sections
Joint anti-terror exercise by army, police in Pune

A simulated exercise scenario was built up regarding the presence of terrorist in the family accommodations at Lullanagar

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 17:35 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

The exercise, organised by agnibaaz division at Lullanagar on Friday involved the participation of quick reaction teams, dog squads and Bomb Disposal Teams (BDT) of the army as well as Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) of Maharashtra police. (HT PHOTO)

The Indian Army’s Counter-Terrorism Task Force (CTTF) and Quick Reaction Team (QRT) of Maharashtra police jointly carried out the anti-terror exercise in Pune.

The purpose of the exercise was to “harmonize the drills and procedures of both army and police for activating anti-terrorist Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) to counter any terrorist actions in Pune.”

The exercise, organised by agnibaaz division at Lullanagar on Friday involved the participation of quick reaction teams, dog squads and Bomb Disposal Teams (BDT) of the army as well as Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) of Maharashtra police.

A simulated exercise scenario was built up regarding the presence of terrorist in the family accommodations at Lullanagar, based on which Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) of the army initially established the outer cordon. The traffic control on the nearby roads was jointly carried out by Maharashtra traffic police and the corps of military police army.

“It involved room intervention drill, a search of the room for any unidentified items/explosives by dog squads and their neutralization/ diffusion by the bomb disposal units. An equipment display was also organized, showcasing important equipment required for the conduct of this exercise. The exercise was carried out taking all safety norms of Covid-19 into consideration and the strength of participating troops was scaled down accordingly,” stated the statement released by the defence spokesperson.

The exercise provided an opportunity for both army and the police to cooperate, coordinate, co-opt and streamline their drills and procedures.

