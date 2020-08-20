Sections
Jumbo facility at COEP likely to be ready by August 24

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 21:34 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Incessant rains over the past one week has delayed the work at the jumbo Covid-19 facility being prepared at College of Engineering Pune, Shivajinagar, which will now be ready by August 24, said officials from the civic administration.

Earlier, the administration had claimed that the work is going on at war footing and the facility will be ready by August 19. However, the incessant rains delayed the work.

On Wednesday, Pune Member of Parliament Girish Bapat along with local Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) Bhimrao Tapkir and Mukta Tilak visited the facility at College of Engineering Pune, Shivajinagar and inspected the work. Bapat, who had previously planned an agitation to protest against the delay in the work, cancelled the protest saying that this isn’t the time for confrontation.

“We know that the city is witnessing rains. Pune divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao has now told us that facility will be ready by August 24,” said Bapat.



The PMC and state government together are spending Rs 84 crore for the jumbo Covid-19 facility, which will have 800 beds.

