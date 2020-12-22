Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Pune News / Jumbo facility staff to meet PMC, PMRDA officials over salary woes

Jumbo facility staff to meet PMC, PMRDA officials over salary woes

The staff has alleged salary cuts and delays from the agency that runs the facilities

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 16:39 IST

By Steffy Thevar, Hindustan Times Pune

The facility was opened on COEP grounds in August, built by PMRDA and part payment for the same was made by PMC. (HT PHOTO)

Staff working at the COEP Jumbo Covid-care facility, after facing months of delay for their salaries, will now meet PMC and PMRDA officials to plead their case.

The staff has alleged salary cuts and delays from the agency that runs the facilities. The agency has said that a reduced work load and unpaid dues from the PMRDA is the reason for the delay.

The PMRDA, on Monday, maintained that it has released all payments from its end and that the agency must resolve all issues by Thursday.

The facility was opened on COEP grounds in August, built by PMRDA and part payment for the same was made by PMC.



The staff had, last week, staged a protest, where they alleged that they were paid only a part payment since September. Payment of the balance has been delayed repeatedly, is the allegation.

A staff member, requesting anonymity, said, “After much negotiations and discussion with the agency Med Bros, we are forced to seek help from outside including local politicians and also the PMC and PMRDA. We were recruited on a Rs 35,000 salary per month, but have been paid Rs 18,000-20,000.”

The PMC has clarified that there is no payment pending from its end.

Suhas Diwase, CEO and commissioner, PMRDA, said, “There is no payment pending from our end in fact whatever payment we got from the PMC we have transferred it to the agency on the same day. We have now asked the agency to reconcile all pending payments and resolve the issue by Thursday.”

Dr Shreyansh Kapale, dean at the facility, said, “The work order which was earlier for 800 Covid-19 patients has been reduced to 600 beds. We have verbal communication with the staff that their salaries would be renegotiated, which is what we are follwoing. Even the salaries of senior doctors have been reconciled, including me. However, we have sought time till Thursday to check the records and attendance of the staff and then take a call.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Board exams won’t be conducted in Jan or Feb’: Education minister
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
DDC polls: Aijaz Hussain gives BJP first victory in Srinagar
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Centre issues SOPs after detection of new Covid strain
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
US Congress stings China with new Tibet law on the next Dalai Lama
by Shishir Gupta

latest news

NIEM completes 20 years of service in the events and entertainment industry
Classplus joins hands with former Indian Cricket team Skipper, Sourav Ganguly, as the new Brand Ambassador
Online registration, no kids below 10, all services over by 10pm: Churches on Christmas eve Covid watch
by HTC
Jeetujayson Raju shares his story about becoming a celebrity PR agent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.