Katraj dairy files police complaint in Pune after fake social media message goes viral

We have started the investigation. The FIR (first information report) in the case has not been registered yet, says Police Inspector of Bharti Vidyapeeth Vasant Kunvar

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 16:31 IST

By Jigar Hindocha, Hinudstan Times Pune

The message urged people not to consume milk from dairy as one staff member died due to Covid-19 infection and 16 staff members have tested positive and around 50 staff members have been quarantined. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)

The Pune District Cooperative Milk Federation (Katraj Dairy) has filed a police complaint application at Bharati Vidyapeeth police station, on Wednesday, after a false message of employees at Katraj Dairy testing positive for Covid-19 infection went viral on social media.

Police Inspector of Bharti Vidyapeeth Vasant Kunvar said, “We have started the investigation. The FIR (first information report) in the case has not been registered yet.”

The message urged people not to consume milk from dairy as one staff member died due to Covid-19 infection and 16 staff members have tested positive and around 50 staff members have been quarantined.

To quell the rumours, the Federation has issued a clarification on the social media message saying a 58-year-old worker died due to Covid-19. However, the employee had stopped coming to work for the last 15 days.



“Those who had come in contact with the 58-year-old were sent for home quarantine 15 days before he passed away and many of them have returned to work after testing negative for the virus. All the social distancing and sanitisation norms are followed at Katraj Dairy,” stated Milk Federation in their clarification.

“Today (Wednesday) we complained to the police commissioner and Bharati Vidyapeeth police station. I hope, very soon action will be taken against the culprit,” said Vivek Ksheersagar, managing director Pune District Cooperative Milk Federation (Katraj Milk).

Total 850 workers are working at Katraj Dairy and a temperature check of all the workers takes place at the entrance gate daily. “Since the lockdown started we are taking care of workers on priority. All of them are well aware of the impact of the Covid-19 diseases,” said Ksheersagar.

