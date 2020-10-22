Sections
Home / Pune News / Katraj receives most rainfall in past 5 months in Pune

Katraj receives most rainfall in past 5 months in Pune

Katraj recorded 1,157 mm rainfall followed by Lohegaon which recorded 1,052 mm rainfall while Pune city stood at third place with 1,047 mm rainfall

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 16:23 IST

By Nadeem Inamdar, Hindustan Times Pune

A man uses an umbrella during heavy rain at Katraj in Pune, India. (Rahul Raut/HT)

Katraj has emerged as the suburb in the city that has received the most rainfall in the past five months (since June 1).

Katraj recorded 1,157 mm rainfall followed by Lohegaon which recorded 1,052 mm rainfall while Pune city stood at third place with 1,047 mm rainfall.

The fourth position was occupied by Pashan which recorded 990.3 mm rainfall followed by Warje recording 987 mm at fifth while Kothrud stood at sixth position with 986 mm rainfall.

The data was compiled by Ashay Measurements Private Limited, a private weather data monitoring company based in Pune, that provides weather reports to the Pune municipal corporation (PMC).



Rakesh Nalawade, chief technical officer (CTO) of Ashay Measurements, said, “Intensity of rain is very high in Katraj. On October 14, it recorded 152mm in a day, the highest this reason.”

IMD’s head of weather, Anupam Kashyapi said, “It was the impact of cyclone Kyaar over west-central and adjoining northwest Arabian Sea which ledi to heavy rains. This year too, factors like October rainfall, withdrawal of monsoon, global warming, and frequent cyclones have been responsible for rains in Pune and the adjoining areas.”

Kashyapi neither confirmed nor denied the data released by Aashay.

October rainfall of the city

2009 – 104.7 mm

2010 –262.8 mm

2011—200.4 mm

2012—144.5 mm

2013 – 34.7 mm

2014— 25.9 mm

2015— 76.7 mm

2016—80.4 mm

2017 – 180.9 mm

2018 – 36.1 mm

2019 – 235.5 mm

*IMD source

