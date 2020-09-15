Sections
E-Paper
Home / Pune News / Keep testing facilities open on Sunday, public holidays: NCP’s Tambe

Keep testing facilities open on Sunday, public holidays: NCP’s Tambe

“With the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the city, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) started 19 RT-PCR and 21 rapid antigen testing facilities in various ward offices. Each testing facility has a huge rush daily and with the facility being closed on Sundays and public holidays, it adds to the burden the next day,” the letter read.

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 16:23 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

Minister of state for forest Dattatray Bharne inaugurated the Covid-19 help desk at Parvati assembly constituency on Monday. (HT PHOTO)

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) member and former standing committee chairman Vishal Tambe wrote a letter to the municipal administration seeking 24x7 operations of Covid-19 testing centres.

“With the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the city, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) started 19 RT-PCR and 21 rapid antigen testing facilities in various ward offices. Each testing facility has a huge rush daily and with the facility being closed on Sundays and public holidays, it adds to the burden the next day,” the letter read.

Tambe said, “The existing health staff at the testing facilities are overburdened because of the massive rush. The administration must depute additional manpower and keep testing facilities open on all days of the week so that employees get weekly offs, but at the same time, PMC is able to test many people. Even though private labs are conducting tests, citizens believe that PMC testing facilities give accurate results.”

Meanwhile, the NCP on Monday started a Covid-19 help desk in all the assembly constituencies. The Covid brigade of the NCP will work as a helpline and inform citizens about testing facilities, bed situation in the hospitals and also counsel patients.



Minister of state for forest Dattatray Bharne inaugurated the Covid-19 help desk at Parvati assembly constituency on Monday.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China not honouring customary alignment of boundary with India: Rajnath Singh
Sep 15, 2020 15:36 IST
India sheds reluctance in engaging Taliban at the Doha intra-Afghan talks
Sep 15, 2020 14:12 IST
India inflicted heavy casualties on Chinese forces at Galwan: Rajnath Singh
Sep 15, 2020 16:04 IST
Facebook objects to Delhi assembly notice on alleged inaction in hate speech cases
Sep 15, 2020 14:12 IST

latest news

Richa, Taapsee, Sonam come out in support of Jaya Bachchan
Sep 15, 2020 16:29 IST
Accused cop turns approver in Behbal Kalan firing case
Sep 15, 2020 16:25 IST
2 Mumbai plots shortlisted for 5,000-bed hospital for infectious diseases
Sep 15, 2020 16:25 IST
China’s attempt to unilaterally alter status quo not acceptable: Rajnath Singh
Sep 15, 2020 16:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.