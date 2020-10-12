Sections
Home / Pune News / Kondhanpur villager logs in to PM’s Swamitva scheme programme; gets property card

Kondhanpur villager logs in to PM’s Swamitva scheme programme; gets property card

The PM interacted with several beneficiaries of the Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 17:44 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation through video conferencing after the launch event of the physical distribution of Property Cards under the 'Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas' (SVAMITVA) scheme. (ANI)

A villager from Pune district on Sunday became one of the beneficiaries of property cards, the distribution of which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi under the Survey of villages and mapping with improvised technology in village areas (Swamitva) scheme, via video conferencing, from Delhi.

Vishwanath Mujumale, a resident of Kondhanpur village in Pune district, received the property card during the programme.

Earlier in the day, the PM interacted with several beneficiaries of the Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas (SVAMITVA) scheme and said it is a big step for the country towards becoming ‘aatmanirbhar’ (self-reliant).

According to the release issued by the Pune district information office, the scheme was initially implemented as a pilot project in Sonori village in Purandar taluka in Pune



district in 2018.

The scheme was later adopted by the Maharashtra and Union governments after it showed “positive results”, the release said.

The scheme has been enforced in 101 villages in Maharashtra, it said

(With agency inputs)

