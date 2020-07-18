Hotel in Pune booked for operating during lockdown

Sections
The unit 5 staff verified the information and found it functional and accordingly an offence was registered against the two accused. The establishments are requested to follow the guidelines as per the lockdown order, says DCP (crime) Bachchan Singh

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 16:44 IST

By Nadeem Inamdar, Hinudstan Times Pune

According to the crime branch officials, an offence under section 188, National Disaster Management Act 2005 , Maharashtra Covid-19 regulation Act and Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 have been lodged against the accused. (AFP/Representative Photo)

The Crime Branch unit 5 sleuths raided the Night Cravers hotel in Kondhwa for operating during lockdown period on Thursday night.

DCP (crime) Bachchan Singh said that information was received about the said hotel operating during lockdown.

“The unit 5 staff verified the information and found it functional and accordingly an offence was registered against the two accused. The establishments are requested to follow the guidelines as per the lockdown order,” Singh said.

The accused taken into custody have been identified as Anuj Ghanshyam Chaurasia (34) and cook identified as Prakash Tarachand Khatri (30).



According to the crime branch officials, an offence under section 188, National Disaster Management Act 2005 , Maharashtra Covid-19 regulation Act and Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 have been lodged against the accused.

