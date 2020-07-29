Kondhwa police arrest four for killing juvenile

Sections
One more accused is still at large and detection branch is tracking the whereabouts of the accused

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 16:38 IST

By Nadeem Inamdar, Hindustan Times Pune

The youth was found murdered on July 10 near Heaven’s park society. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Kondhwa police have arrested four youths in connection with the brutal murder of a juvenile in conflict with law in Wanowrie on Tuesday over troubling a local shop vendor and allegedly passing information to the police about the activities of the accused arrested in the case.

The youth was found murdered on July 10 near Heaven’s park society on July 10. The victim was bludgeoned to death with a stone by the accused and his corpse was buried under a heap of stones by the murderers. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Azan Zaheer Ansari (12), a juvenile in conflict with law who had criminal cases related to theft and other offences lodged against him under the relevant sections of the law.

During the initial periods of investigation, his identity could not be ascertained by the police. Acting on a tip-off to police constable Kishore Wale, the detection branch team under the guidance of assistant police inspector (API) Chetan More got the information that the accused had taken the victim on a bike. Based on the input, API More and his team members arrested the three accused identified as Rohit Gautam Bansode ( 27), a resident of Undri, Ajay Vijay Gaikwad ( 22), a resident of Krishna Nagar in Mohammadwadi Srikant Bhimrao Sathe ( 20), a resident of Azadnagar in Wanowrie and Akshay Anil Jadhav

Police inspector Vinayak Gaikwad, in charge of Kondhwa police station, said that a person identified as Rohan Ajit Singh and Rohit Bansode took the deceased from Golden Bakery to meet another accused identified as Satish Gaikwad.



“The accused then sat for drinking and after that smashed Ansari’s head with a stone and escaped. The deceased was troubling a local small-time vendor for money and the accused also felt that Ansari was tipping the police authorities about their activities which made them suspicious about him after which they made up their mind and killed him as planned murder,” PI Gaikwad said.

One more accused is still at large and detection branch is tracking the whereabouts of the accused.

