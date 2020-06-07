Kothrud’s internal roads open for public

After nearly three months, internal roads and alleys in Kothrud reopened for the public on Saturday.

According to PMC assistant commissioner Sandeep Kadam, who is incharge of the Kothrud ward office, barring the containment area currently covering Shastri nagar, Postman Colony, PMC colony, Rahul Complex, Kelewadi Ganpati Mandir area and the Vitthal Mandir area, all other areas have been been opened and roads too, have been opened for vehicular movement.

“We don’t need to shut areas that are free from the virus and have no cases. Only containment areas are under lockdown now,” said Kadam.

Kothrud has seen, relatively, fewer number of Covid positive cases compared to other areas in the city. As of June 4, Kothrud had 23 active cases out of 46 progressive cases.

The areas comprising Mhatobdhara, Sutardhara, Kishkinda nagar and Jaibhavani nagar had been facing restrictions in the aftermath of the lockdown.

According to officials, on Saturday evening, a 68-year-old woman passed away at her residence in Sutardhara due to prolonged illness. However, her family faced difficulty in transportation from the house to the hospital due to a tin sheet that was blocking the opening of the lane. Nearby residents came to their rescue and forcibly removed the tin sheets. This incident prompted the administration and also the elected representatives to take up the issue on a priority basis and action was taken.

PMC corporator Deepak Mankar said that the area has been under lockdown for nearly months and some residents had lost their livelihood. “They need to step out for work and keeping the area closed was not appropriate,” he said.

Sandeep Waghmare, an autorickshaw driver from Sutardhara said, “We don’t have any work and with restrictions, it was difficult to step out. Despite the lockdown conditions being eased, the situation in our area and surroundings was still the same as the roads were blocked.”