Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Pune News / Labour contractor’s body found; roommate missing

Labour contractor’s body found; roommate missing

A decomposed body of a labour contractor was found at his residence in Jambe village of Mulshi on Friday. The police suspect his roommate killed him.The deceased was identified as...

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 22:43 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A decomposed body of a labour contractor was found at his residence in Jambe village of Mulshi on Friday.

The police suspect his roommate killed him.

The deceased was identified as Ganpat Sadashiv Sangale (24), a resident of Kalas in Indapur.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Suresh Nivrutti Mohite, (55), a resident of the same village and the owner of the room that Sangale had rented.



The main suspect in the case is Sangale’s roommate Arvind Yadav. The police are on a lookout for Yadav, a native of Uttar Pradesh. The man is suspected to have killed Sangale for money. The deceased was found with grievous head injuries on his head caused by a blunt object, according to the police.

“They are both labour contractors and lived together. The door was locked from outside since November 24 and the owner, who lives nearby, forced the door open after foul smell emanated from the rented room,” said senior inspector Balkrushna Sawant of Hinjewadi police station.

Yadav took the ATM card of the deceased and has withdrawn Rs 42,000 from his account, according to the police.

“After November 24, there are three transactions of Rs 10,000 and three of Rs 4,000 from his account,” said Sawant.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code was registered against the deceased man’s roommate at Hinjewadi police station.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Hyderabad under new Nizam, time to end it, says Yogi Adityanath
Nov 28, 2020 22:48 IST
SII to apply for emergency authorisation of Covid-19 vaccine in 2 weeks
Nov 28, 2020 20:43 IST
‘His state ranks 28 on development’: KCR jabs CM Yogi Adityanath
Nov 28, 2020 21:48 IST
Centre might buy 300-400 mn Covishield vaccine doses by 2021: Poonawalla
Nov 28, 2020 20:48 IST

latest news

Guest Column: India’s Beth Harmon would need to be a brave one
Nov 28, 2020 23:11 IST
31-year-old man dies after being hit by speeding truck in Indirapuram
Nov 28, 2020 23:10 IST
Cold conditions prevail in north India, heavy rainfall likely in southern states from Dec 1
Nov 28, 2020 23:10 IST
Six killed in two road accidents on Yamuna Expressway
Nov 28, 2020 23:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.