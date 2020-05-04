Labourers seeking safe passage throng police stations even as construction allowed in Pune

The police have received at least 15,500 applications for registration of migrant labourers who wish to go back home. The applications are coming in based on central government directions even though the local police have allowed for construction work to begin, provided the labourers are provided accommodation on site.

“I do not wish for an exodus to take place. I urge the labourers to stay back as construction sites with in-situ labourers are allowed. The work is going to begin and they should wait for it,” said Ravindra Shisve, joint commissioner of Pune police.

The latest Pune police order, in keeping with state government’s advice, has granted permission for construction work to begin wherever in-situ workers are available. However, the central government had ordered all states to coordinate with each other to facilitate return of labourers to their respective home states. The two conflicting orders have created a tough situation for the construction sites in the city.

In the city, the highest number of applications came from natives of Uttar Pradesh followed by Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh. Applications were made by natives of 17 states on Sunday and Monday after announcements were made various modes including public announcement systems and loud speakers.

The applicants are given a four-page form to fill and their contact numbers, along with Aadhaar number, current address and destination address is noted down. The forms are being accepted, however, they will be processed only after a practicing medical professional provides health certificate to the applicant.

In the first two days, maximum number of labourers registered at Bharati Vidyapeeth police station.

“We have over 7,000 applications on day 1 alone. Most of the workers here are from Uttar Pradesh. There is a sense of trust among the labourers towards the police. Therefore, such a huge number of applications could be recorded without any hassles. The process of medical check-up, however, will need some time,” said Sarjerao Babar, assistant commissioner of police, Swargate division, Pune police.

One other police station which received a large number of applications was Chandannagar.

“We have received applications from about 3,000 people. There are around 7,000-8,000 labourers in our jurisdiction. Therefore, more are expected,” said senior police inspector Shankar Khatke of Chandannagar police station.

The officials of Warje Malwadi, which has received around 1,200 applications so far, witnessed a display of restlessness from the labourers.

“We had put up a board at the labour pick-up point (majur adda) for the website link that can help the labourers with online applications. A check post is located nearby. They all gathered there to see the board while some started asking for their forms to be filled by the police who were deployed at the check-post. That led to a disagreement and the atmosphere turned tense so they had to be dispersed. No lathi charge was done,” said senior police inspector Ashok Kadam of Warje Malwadi police station.

The permission of starting work with in-situ workers, however, has provided hope for the builders. The builders will be expected to take care of accommodation, food, and sanitation needs for the labourers.

“No site has started today (Monday), but everybody has started mobilising. First, we need to organise workers. Before that we need supervisory staff to visit sites. Staff is living in different areas - Pune rural, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune city jurisdiction. We also need permission to bring some raw material. We also suggested that the supervisory staff be given identity cards which will help them move around. We are hopeful that the process will begin soon,” said Suhas Merchant, president of Credai, Pune.

“For companies (which have factories outside PMC) and construction work (in-situ) - movement of staff (from non-containment area) is allowed in ‘dedicated vehicle- bus’ rather than individual vehicles; facilitated through punepolice.in,” said K Venkatesham, commissioner of Pune police in a tweet.