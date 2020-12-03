Sections
Laptop , cash worth Rs 3 lakh stolen from luxury hotel in Pune

According to the FIR lodged with the Chaturshringi police station, the victim had gone to the hotel located on Senapati Bapat road for event management work concerning a wedding when his laptop and cash totally estimated to be worth Rs 3.20 lakh was stolen

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 16:15 IST

By Nadeem Inamdar, Hindustan Times Pune

PSI Mahesh Bhosale is the investigating officer in the case while the complaint was lodged by Pranay Gangwal (30) (Getty Images/ REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

A laptop estimated to be worth Rs 3 lakh was stolen from a luxury five-star hotel in Pune on November 30.

The victim had gone to the plush hotel for event management work when the incident took place.

According to the FIR lodged with the Chaturshringi police station, the victim had gone to the hotel located on Senapati Bapat road for event management work concerning a wedding when his laptop and cash totally estimated to be worth Rs 3.20 lakh was stolen.

PSI Mahesh Bhosale is the investigating officer in the case while the complaint was lodged by Pranay Gangwal (30).

“The victim is an event manager and he completed his event management project in the area and kept it at the counter and it was lying there for one hour. We have recovered the CCTV footage of the spot and there is a positive development in the case. Around 30 persons could be seen in the footage as it was a high profile event. We will achieve a breakthrough soon,” Bhosale said.

Meanwhile, the police have invoked section 380 (theft ) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in connection with the case.

