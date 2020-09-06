Last date for admission to engineering diploma courses extended to September 10

Due to the low response to engineering diploma courses, Maharashtra Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) has extended the admission deadline till September 10. The extension comes as many students, who have completed class 10/12, could not complete the admission process till September 4, which was the last date.

Students willing to take admission to the courses can still apply online till September 10 and the final merit list will be declared on September 18. This year for the first time, the entire admission process has been conducted online.

As per the revised admission circular issued by the state technical director of DTE, now students can send their admission application, complete document verification and payment of fees till September 10. Once a student applies for the admission, he/she can verify documents submitted online. Any student who cannot upload the documents, can go to a nearby facilitation centre of DTE and get the documents verified. Students will be given a time prior to the visit to the centre and by maintaining proper social distancing, the documents will be verified.

DTE started its engineering diploma admission process on August 10 for various courses like pharmacy, surface coating technology, hotel management and catering technology, among others. “There are many students who want to take the admission to engineering diploma courses, but due to various reasons they couldn’t make it. So we have extended the deadline till September 10. According to the updated admission schedule, the provisional merit list will be declared on September 13, students can give their objections and corrections till September 16 and the final merit list will be declared on September 18,” said DTE director Abhay Wagh.

Engineering diploma courses’ admission updated schedule

August 10 to September 10 – Students can apply online

Till September 10 – Document verification

Provisional merit list– September 13

Submission of objections/corrections by students– September 14 to 16

Final merit list – September 18