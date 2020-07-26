Sections
Home / Pune News / Law students from 12 different colleges in Pune demand fees reduction

Law students from 12 different colleges in Pune demand fees reduction

Most of these students come from rural areas and are currently at their villages or home towns.

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 16:42 IST

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Hindustan Times Pune

SPPU main building in Pune (Sanket Wankhade/HT PHOTO)

The Covid-19 pandemic has had an adverse effect on all sectors of society, including education. Amidst the ongoing crisis, more than 400 first year law students from 12 different colleges in Pune under Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) have come together to demand a reduction of 50 per cent fees for the ongoing academic year. They have written to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and also to the SPPU vice chancellor.

Most of these students come from rural areas and are currently at their villages or home towns. Of the 12 law colleges they are studying at, six law colleges are only aided under SPPU and rest all other colleges are unaided with huge fees. Due to the lockdown the financial condition of the students is weak and so they are united for the reduction of fees demand.

“In the last academic year, the admissions for first year went on till December 2019 and the actual classroom lectures started very late. While the second semester started late in the month of March this year and hardly 10 classroom lectures took place after which a countrywide lockdown was announced. Since then, none of the students have gone to college and the syllabus is covered online. So our demand is to reduce this academic year fee by 50 per cent and give us instalment options to pay the fees,” said Karan Naiknaware from ILS Law College.

“During May 19 to May 25, 2020, we conducted an online survey of law students from these 12 law colleges about the fees. The result of the survey was that majority of students which is 99.3 per cent students are in favour of fees reduction by 50 per cent for this academic year.” he added.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh meets Warrior Aaji
Jul 26, 2020 17:50 IST
First bit of evidence of tiger breeding in Assam wildlife sanctuary brings cheer for activists
Jul 26, 2020 17:49 IST
IMA writes to Bihar CM for removal of health secretary
Jul 26, 2020 17:48 IST
What is driving China’s aggression?
Jul 26, 2020 17:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.