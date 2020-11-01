Laxmi road in Pune brightens up with customers ahead of Diwali

Laxmi road is slowly starting to bustle to life with customers thronging shops on Saturday ahead of Diwali. All safety measures are being followed by shopkeepers and customers. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)

Laxmi road, one of Pune’s most frequented shopping destinations, had been bereft of customers over the last few months due to the lockdown, but with Diwali two weeks from now, shoppers are making a beeline at their favourite shops. Festive shopping, however, has made a comeback with caution.

“It is good to see people walking into the store and buy items, but they are being very cautious. Right now, more youngsters and women come into our stores,” said Rajesh Parwani, owner, HyFashion, a popular shop for readymade garments.

“We opened our shops in April, but there were no customers. With Diwali round the corner, we are happy to see people walking into the store and shopping. We are not allowing customers to try on the garments and if they want to exchange, then the clothes are kept aside for 48 hours and then brought to the racks, but generally people come with an idea of their sizes,” added Parwani.

Swapna Divekar, a resident of Pimple Saudagar, who was accompanied by her daughter to Laxmi road, said, “We are happy to be here at Laxmi road for shopping and though we are afraid of coming into the city, we have decided to quickly get into one store, shop and return. I wouldn’t want to roam around.”

According to the Federation of Trade Associations of Pune (FTAP), secretary, Mahendra Pitaliya, “Business has not picked up despite Diwali being round the corner. There is only 30 to 40 per cent business in shops on Laxmi road. We have given strict instructions to all shopkeepers that no entry should be given to those without a mask and everyone has to have a sanitiser and a thermal scanner at the entrance. We have also tested every employee of each shop on Laxmi road and they have tested negative, but we are all very careful while dealing with customers.”

Though there are several customers on the road, not all are ready to go inside shops. “I decided to visit one shop, which had less crowd. I came to buy blouse pieces. I really appreciate that even small shops have kept sanitisers and masks are also on sale,” said K Vijaya, who had travelled from Nigdi to Laxmi road.

Tushar Dave, owner of Kum Kum Matching centre, said, “I have a small shop and initially I was allowing only one person inside, but now two persons can enter my shop at a time. The best thing is that family members on their own stay outside the store and help maintain social distancing.”

While the shoppers slowly trickle into the shops, not everyone is doing good business. Amar Dresses, who deal in men’s clothes have been waiting for more customers to come in. “The business is slow. We are only selling 10 per cent of our products, said the owner refusing to divulge his name.

“Though there are people on the road, reviving the original glory of shopping on Laxmi road, however, customers are not buying so much. Sale of shoes has only been 20 per cent of my entire stock,” said Ram Misal, who runs a shoe shop.